Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

DIG

99 MONROE AVE. NW, SUITE 200, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 513-815-5649 | THEDIGTEAM.COM

DIG is a digital agency dedicated to helping their clients develop successful product strategies and deliver amazing experiences all while having a little fun along the way. They dig deeper into understanding the problem or challenge and work alongside their clients to create informed research-backed strategies and exceptional user-centered experiences.

Founded in 2017, DIG has collaborated with innovative brands to deliver digital experiences used by humans across the globe. DIG is proud to be based in the Great Lakes state, where they partner with outdoor companies and clients who work to improve our waterways and conservation efforts. They are also doing great work with advanced technology industries, startups, and connected product companies.

DIG’s amazing team of people bring a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds to the table that make them multi-faceted, nimble in their approach and thought leaders in their space. Pictured Bonnie Van Volkinburg CXO, Nate Smith, COO, Mike Simon, CEO (seated).