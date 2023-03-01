Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

VISION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

99 MONROE AVE. NW, SUITE 850, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 |

616-588-3444 | VREI.COM

True to its name, Vision Real Estate Investment starts with the end in mind. To that end, its team of passionate real estate professionals has brought a creative and innovative approach to commercial real estate in West Michigan.

The company’s Vision for Development is to provide long-term, forward-thinking assets to its investors. Its Vision for Brokerage is to offer honest advice, sound guidance, and experienced insight to help clients reach their real estate goals. Its Vision for Property Management is a commitment to developing a better workplace for tenants and tailoring a unique management plan that allows owners to experience a true partner in the management of their asset.

Vision’s portfolio includes 1.7 million square feet of owned and managed commercial real estate, through which it aims to create experiences worth sharing and help make this region one of the best in the nation to live, work, play, and do business.