Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

CARBONSIX CONSTRUCTION

99 MONROE AVE. NW, STE. 850, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503

616-588-3488 | CARBONSIX.COM

What makes a good construction company great? Its people. By hiring the best in the industry, CarbonSix Construction and Carbon Builders continues to build one of the most sought-after, growth-oriented construction services firms, and it’s based right here in West Michigan.

CarbonSix is a family-owned firm with a strong culture rooted in its “6C Values” of Commitment, Creativity, Community, Communication, Collaboration, and Culture. Its clients cover markets such as commercial, retail, industrial, municipal, education, and health care.

The impact of its people-centric approach is driving CarbonSix to exceptional growth. Expansion began in late 2022 with the addition of a Detroit regional office. The company has plans for further expansion to southwest Florida by mid-2023.

The future is bright for CarbonSix Construction. The company is truly helping communities and clients create elements in West Michigan and beyond that are “Carbon Built.”