Kush is Michigan born and raised. Founded before the onset of the state’s legalization of marijuana, Kush has evolved into a vertically integrated group of companies that include Kush Consulting, Kush Design Studio, and Kush Development Group. Each of these three unique business units are tailored specifically to meet their clients’ needs, from conception to completion.

Kush believes the key to success is a delicate balance between simplicity, structure, and organization. They’ve continued to provide clients with solutions that save money, time, and resources. Whether you’re looking to start a cannabis business, need customized operational support and training, want to create a marketing and branding identity, or require help getting your facility designed and constructed, they have you covered.

With over 2 million square feet of cannabis space designed and built, the guys from Kush can help turn your cannabis dream into a reality.