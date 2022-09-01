Scott and Christine Vogel are the owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes Grand Rapids, which opened in March 2017. They have a unique and simple mission statement: “To Deliver Happiness One Bite at a Time to the Community We Love.”

When asked about their greatest accomplishment since opening their store, the Vogels had a quick response. “Two things stand out to us. We’re humbled to share that in just over five years, we’ve donated over $200,000 worth of cake and financial donations to incredible local nonprofits. In addition, we have amazing associates who make our ‘Bundt Journey’ possible, and we’ve been able to support them in their personal journeys,” Scott said.

The Vogels say they plan to open a second location in Grandville (at 3060 44th St. SW) in November 2022, and they’re excited to serve more of West Michigan and expand their philanthropic efforts in the community they love.