Being a local bank is more than just locations, it’s about caring for the community. United Bank has done just that for more than 130 years, and it continues to be a trusted business banking partner throughout West Michigan.

“It’s rewarding to bring fresh ideas and solutions that directly support their goals and vision to local businesses,” says Nicolette Happie, Vice President and Treasury Management Officer. “Having the privilege to walk alongside a business partner as they grow and create success in their business is the ultimate professional satisfaction.”

United Bank is committed to creating solutions to the diverse challenges its clients face every day. It does this by offering a comprehensive suite of business and treasury management services that simplify your banking. Member FDIC.

Pictured are: (Seated, L-R) Nolan Rauser, Lindsey Younglove, Breanna Chase, Robin Beckwith, Terri Prince, Jack Verville; (Standing, L-R) Nicolette Happie, Alex Crow, Stephanie Wilson, Carrie Seifert, Tammy Karas, Randi Claybaugh, Kara Vugteveen.