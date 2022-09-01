With more than four decades dedicated to care, the Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan (CHCWM) have grown to include more than two dozen oncologists as well as five centers and regional practices. This makes CHCWM the largest physician-owned oncology practice in Michigan.

Among their many subspecialties, CHCWM’s breast cancer team offers comprehensive services. Physicians Amy Vander Woude, Haritha Reddy, Eric Batts, Britni Souther, Thomas Gribbin, and Kathryn Alguire lead the charge, alongside a cohort of 10 crucial advanced practice providers. The dedicated team in West Michigan was able to treat more than 1,400 new breast cancer patients across all sites in 2021.

“The breast team at CHCWM is designed to provide rapid access to state-of-the art care and cutting-edge research opportunities,” Dr. Vander Woude says. “Physicians specialized in the treatment of breast cancer work with a dedicated team of advanced practice providers, care navigators, oncology-certified nurses, medical social workers, and financial coordinators to support patients during their cancer journey. We believe that compassionate care in a caring environment close to home is what every patient deserves.”