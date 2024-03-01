Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

BRANDHAVEN

212 S. HARBOR DRIVE, SUITE 200, GRAND HAVEN, MI 49417 | 616-776-1111 | BRANDHAVENAGENCY.COM

When Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer of BrandHaven, brought on Jason Vanderground as partner and president of the agency, the two were building on a 25-year relationship of blending their creative and strategic experience.

Under their direction, over the past three years the agency has evolved from its origins as a creative boutique into the area’s top agency, managing nationally recognized campaigns and marketing initiatives for corporate and nonprofit brands.

“Jason’s client-side experience with Steelcase, Corewell Health, and Irwin Seating enable him and our expanded team to manage large, complex, and integrated marketing initiatives for organizations of all types and sizes,” McKendry says.

Now, after more than 40 years in the marketing industry and with momentum under the agency he founded, McKendry is tapping Vanderground to take the helm. The duo will remain close partners, with McKendry helping create powerful ideas and breakthrough messaging insights for their world-changing clients.