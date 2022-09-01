Jamie Cooper is no stranger to the cannabis industry. In 2014, she moved to Michigan from Breckenridge, Colo., and immediately started working toward her goal of transitioning into the cannabis space. She spent the first couple of years of her cannabis career assisting with legalization efforts, working with municipalities to help them better understand cannabis regulations, and building her robust network of cannabis business owners.

In January 2018, Cooper launched CannaBIZ Connection, a networking and lead referral organization, and started hosting weekly networking events throughout Michigan. Later that year, she joined Sensi Magazine and launched the cannabis lifestyle magazine’s Michigan edition in October 2019.

In 2020, Cooper merged CannaBIZ Connection with Sensi Media Group and created Sensi Connects, a digital platform to help connect cannabis business professionals during the pandemic. This year, Cooper and her partner, Rebecca Neil, were approved to open a Levels Cannabis Provisioning Center in Grand Haven. Cooper also joined True North Collective as the director of marketing.