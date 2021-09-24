Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

ASHLEY WARD – HIRE FOR HOPE

49 MONROE CENTER ST. NW, STE. 200, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 616.881.3309 | HIREFORHOPE.COM

Ashley Ward, the founder of Hire For Hope, and her team help companies develop a people strategy that aligns with their business strategy and design winning teams to take their clients to the next level. The firm, a recruiting and talent consulting agency, transforms the way companies identify and optimize their employees using an evidence-based selection model. Ward attributes her company’s 98-percent candidate retention rate for executive searches to that model.

The “Hope” in Hire For Hope, founded in 2017, represents the firm’s mission-driven business model, in which 10 percent of its profit is donated to community partners that help women who are experiencing domestic violence — a cause dear to Ward’s heart. Ward serves as a board member for the City of Grand Rapids’ Downtown Improvement District and was recently named to the 40 Under 40 and 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan lists by the Grand Rapids Business Journal.