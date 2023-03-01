Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

JEFF HUEGLI – BEACON HILL AT EASTGATE

BEACON HILL AT EASTGATE, 1919 BOSTON ST. SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49506 | 616-245-9179 | BEACONHILLGR.ORG

Beacon Hill at Eastgate is a premier retirement community located in the heart of the Eastgate neighborhood in Grand Rapids. It’s known for its high standards for both social and clinical services, as well as its excellence in hospitality.

Led by President and CEO Jeff Huegli, Beacon Hill is home to more than 400 residents in independent living, assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing, and employs over 225 people. Beacon Hill serves its residents by remaining true to its core values: Christ-inspired compassion, service, collaboration, generosity, and integrity.

Throughout his 20-year tenure, Huegli’s vision hasn’t changed. His goal is to “ensure that Beacon Hill is a joyful place where the combination of ambience, activities, meals, the gardens and campus, our location in the Eastgate neighborhood — all of it — adds to the tremendous emotional contentment that resonates with our residents.”