The Face of Residential Real Estate – John Postma – RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

John Postma was determined to be successful, so he developed a hard work ethic from a young age, and paid his way through school by working on a hog and dairy farm. In college, Postma was challenged by a professor to find a career that played to his strengths and motivated him. For Postma, that turned out to be real estate.

Early on in his career, Postma learned the importance of being honest, professional, efficient, and attentive to details. He also learned the value of focusing on the big picture. Post- ma says he constantly evaluates where his energy is going, as he realizes you must take control of your business or it will control you and your personal life.