Growing up with a father who was a builder, Scott Christopher was no stranger to a construction site. After graduating with a degree in construction management and starting his career as a carpenter, it didn’t take long for him to see opportunity in the marketplace for a builder who could take quality and customer service to the next level.

Since its inception more than 30 years ago, Scott Christopher Homes has grown to include a team of over 30 people who provide custom home and renovation services that are anything but standard. Clients of SCH can expect to have one, trusted point of contact to lead their build project from start to finish, with the powerhouse of a team of carpenters, estimators, support staff, and a custom cabinet shop behind them.

SCH brings passion for building to every project, and they thrive on providing a building experience that’s second to none.