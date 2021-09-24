Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

RYAN LEESTMA – LEESTMA MANAGEMENT

Ryan Leestma spent the first 15 years of his career building one of the largest IT companies in West Michigan and received numerous awards, including West Michigan Entrepreneur of the Year.

In 2015 he formed Leestma Management and began purchasing commercial investment properties, eventually becoming one of West Michigan’s largest commercial landlords. In 2018, he formed Adelaide Energy and deployed more than 1.25 million watts of solar on Leestma Management’s properties, making it the most sustainable commercial landlord in West Michigan.

Leestma organized one of the very few West Michigan-based Qualified Opportunity Zone Investment Funds in early 2020, and purchased 30 acres of Muskegon Lake waterfront. Known as Adelaide Pointe, it’s a $175 million marine community development project with plans to build the largest marina on Muskegon Lake, as well as 300 condos, 200 in/out slips, 450,000 square feet of vehicle storage, a restaurant, event center, and three public parks.