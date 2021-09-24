Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

ARG REALTY – GAYLE HARVEY

22827 MICHIGAN AVE., DEARBORN, MI 48124 | 616-477-3563 | GAYLEHARVEYHOMES.COM | FACEBOOK.COM/GAYLEHARVEYHOMES

Gayle Harvey, with more than 20 years of experience in real estate, specializes in residential and commercial properties as well as corporate relocation.

“People are the importance of all real estate,” she says. “Buying and/ or selling your property is an emotional process, and it’s important to work with someone you trust who has a proven track record.”

Harvey has been the recipient of many sales and excellence awards presented by numerous real estate companies and title agencies. She’s also recognized as a Real Estate All-Star (Michigan agents with sales in the top 5 percent).

If you’re seeking a new home, condo, car wash, restaurant, entertainment facility, or other property, Harvey can take care of you.

“I believe in creating positive relationships; it’s key when getting things done,” she says. “At the end of the day, I’m thankful God has blessed me with the ability to do what I love.”