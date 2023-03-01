Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

DR. ROBERT GRAHAM GREENLAND — GREENLAND ADVANCED ORAL CARE

1179 E. PARIS AVE. SE, STE. 100, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 |

616-256-8770 | GREENLANDAOC.COM

Greenland Advanced Oral Care strives to “bridge the medical and dental communities.” Dr. Robert G. Greenland, a cancer survivor, specializes in oral oncology, as well as patients with difficult medical backgrounds who need dental care and oral prosthetics. He also specializes in dentures and esthetics.

GAOC partners with local oral surgeons to provide implants in-house and ensure same-day prosthetic delivery. This is a unique opportunity for patients, who can have oral surgery and prosthetic delivery all in one location.

After graduating from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, Dr. Greenland attended the Advanced Prosthodontics residency program at the Mayo Clinic

in Rochester, Minn. During his residency, he focused on advanced dental reconstruction technique and theory, material science, dental oncology, and cleft lip and palate team care. He completed a fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, in the maxillofacial prosthodontics & oral oncology program.