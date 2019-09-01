Dr. Terri Zomerlei, of the Centre for Plastic Surgery, isn’t your typical surgeon. A West Michigan native, Dr. Z first worked in health care as a nursing assistant, and then as a surgical physician assistant. But when this mother of two faced a life-changing event that rekindled her passion to be a surgeon, she went for it. After graduating from Michigan State University’s medical school at the top of her class, she completed a six-year surgical training program at Ohio State University.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

THE FACE OF PLASTIC SURGERY – TERRI ZOMERLEI, M.D. – CENTRE FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

2060 EAST PARIS AVE. SE, STE. 150, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-454-1256

Dr. Terri Zomerlei, of the Centre for Plastic Surgery, isn’t your typical surgeon. A West Michigan native, Dr. Z first worked in health care as a nursing assistant, and then as a surgical physician assistant. But when this mother of two faced a life-changing event that rekindled her passion to be a surgeon, she went for it. After graduating from Michigan State University’s medical school at the top of her class, she completed a six-year surgical training program at Ohio State University.

When asked why she chose to join the Centre for Plastic Surgery, Dr. Z responded, “It felt comfortable and genuine from the moment I walked through the door. The practice has an impeccable reputation for providing exceptional care. Aes- thetic surgery shouldn’t be about imposing an ‘ideal’ beauty. It’s about helping patients discover what makes them look and feel their best — and that’s exactly what the Centre for Plastic Surgery does.”