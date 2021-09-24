Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

BRANDON HEWITT – ATTORNEY, COO

212 GRANDVILLE AVE., GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 616-333-0606 | MICHIGANAUTOLAW.COM | HELP@MICHIGANAUTOLAW.COM

Brandon Hewitt, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, embodies the West Michigan spirit of personal responsibility and caring for others. As he and the personal injury lawyers at Michigan Auto Law help seriously injured auto accident victims rebuild their lives and recover the compensation and No-Fault benefits they are legally entitled to, his goal is to educate and advocate. “When a traumatic event like a serious auto crash occurs, most people are overwhelmed and scared to call an attorney,” Brandon says. “We want to replace confusion and fear with confidence and hope.” Grand Rapids Magazine named Brandon to its list of “Top Lawyers.” Michigan Super Lawyers® says he is among the top 5% of Michigan attorneys. Brandon is also in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100. Brandon’s philosophy is simple: “Bring us your questions and we’ll find the answers.”