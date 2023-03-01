Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit clinic that serves people who are uninsured, underinsured, and refugees. It utilizes an integrated health model, which provides medical primary care, dental primary and preventive care, vision care, behavioral health care, and spiritual counseling and support.

Dr. Daniel Armstrong has been Exalta Health’s dental director for 10 years, and has been an integral part of what the clinic is and does; he provides general dentistry services to the patient population of Exalta Health. After graduating from Grand Valley State University, Dr. Armstrong received his dental training at the University of Michigan.

Supporting Dr. Armstrong and all the other team members are a board of directors chaired by Doyle Hayes and Ed Postma, the president of Exalta Health.

Your support of Exalta Health — through prayer, volunteerism, and donations — helps a community that deserves quality care.