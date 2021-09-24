Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

RICHARD K. GROVER JR. — GROVER LEWIS JOHNSON

GRAND RAPIDS 616-257-3900 | TROY 248-509-7063 | GROVERLEWISJOHNSON.COM

Richard K Grover Jr. has watched his firm grow tremendously over the years; today, it’s home to some of the best litigation lawyers in Michigan and is a leader in corporate law, insurance law, and medical malpractice law. U.S. News & World Report has selected the firm as one of the best law firms in the nation.

Grover has also been the recipient of numerous individual awards. One of those is the AV Preeminent Rating, bestowed by the world’s most trusted legal resource, Martindale-Hubbell. The AV Preeminent Rating is the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. Grover was also one of the youngest lawyers to be selected as a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates which is limited to one-half of 1 percent of all lawyers in the state.

Grover says he enjoys litigation but, most of all, he enjoys managing and mentoring some of the best lawyers, paralegals, and staff in the state.