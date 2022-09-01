Dr. Marc Korn isn’t just the face of Haven Spine+Pain in West Michigan; he’s its heart and soul.

Dr. Korn earned his medical degree at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Kalamazoo College. He completed residency and fellowship in Chicago at Northwestern University, where he became dual board-certified in anesthesia and chronic pain. Once his formal education was finished, he was drawn back to the allure of West Michigan. Since opening Haven Spine+Pain, his passion has been helping patients relieve pain, restore functionality, and resume their favorite activities.

The philosophy at Haven Spine+Pain is to personalize a pain management treatment plan around a patient’s goals and priorities. Dr. Korn takes an integrated approach to pain management that focuses on interventional treatment along with physical therapy, behavioral health care, social supports, clinically-proven medications, and self-care techniques. Haven Spine+Pain is conveniently located, and provides easy access to care for patients. Dr. Korn is currently accepting new patients. Visit havenpain.com to find real hope and lasting change.