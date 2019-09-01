Founded in 1979, Suburban Inns is a family-owned and operated company based in West Michigan which develops, owns and operates award-winning hotels and restaurants inHolland, Grand Rapids, and Midland. Its hotels consistently rank in the top 15% of their franchises for customer service and quality, winning some of the top awards in North America.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

THE FACE OF HOSPITALITY – PETER BEUKEMA – SUBURBAN INNS

3380 HIGHLAND DR., HUDSONVILLE MI 49426 | 616-874-3434 | SUBURBANINNS.COM

