Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section
THE FACE OF HOSPITALITY – PETER BEUKEMA – SUBURBAN INNS
3380 HIGHLAND DR., HUDSONVILLE MI 49426 | 616-874-3434 | SUBURBANINNS.COM
Founded in 1979, Suburban Inns is a family-owned and operated company based in West Michigan which develops, owns and operates award-winning hotels and restaurants in
Holland, Grand Rapids, and Midland. Its hotels consistently rank in the top 15% of their franchises for customer service and quality, winning some of the top awards in North America.
Facebook Comments