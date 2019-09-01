The Face of Home Birth & Out-Of-Hospital Midwife – Sara Badger, LM, CPM – Simplyborn Midwifery Services

Sara Badger started SimplyBorn Midwifery Services in 2010, and has been a gentle force of change and growth in West Michigan’s birthing community ever since.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

SARA BADGER, LM, CPM – SIMPLYBORN MIDWIFERY SERVICES

802 MERRITT STREET SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49507 | 616-419-8117

Birth has always been part of Sara Badger’s life. At a young age, she began attending births with her mother. Badger started SimplyBorn Midwifery Services in 2010, and has been a gentle force of change and growth in West Michigan’s birthing community ever since. With a vision of fostering improvements in the birth community and empowering women, in 2014 she opened the first out-of-hospital birthing center in Grand Rapids.

Badger has worked diligently on both local and state levels to promote cohesive care for women. At SimplyBorn, Badger says the team’s goal is to empower, educate, and help clients make intuitive and wise choices.

She and her husband, Chris, have been married for 18 years and have four children. Badger says each of her children’s home births were as unique as their developing personalities.