Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

ZACH BOOKER — MENTAVI HEALTH

625 KENMOOR AVE. SE, STE. 301 , GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 |

888-493-ADHD (2343) | INFO@MENTAVI.COM | MENTAVI.COM

Mentavi Health CEO Zachariah Booker has experienced firsthand the frustrating backlog of traditional mental health diagnosis services. Convinced that there had to be a better way, Booker co-founded Mentavi Health to help struggling patients and bring new hope to those affected by mental health challenges.

Springboarding off the success of ADHD Online, Mentavi Health broadens the depth of its assessment to focus on overall mental well-being, including addressing anxiety and depression. This approach leverages a network of psychologists and clinicians across the United States who strive to remove barriers to mental health care through virtual diagnostic assessments and an online collaborative care model.

“When people understand what’s going on,” Booker says, “they can manage their lifestyle that much easier, and enjoy the journey that’s ahead of them.”