The Face of Fitness – MVP Sports Club

Built on a foundation of strong brand quality, innovative programming, world-class equipment and technology, and excellent customer service, MVP Sports Clubs has been providing fitness, sports, and wellness to West Michigan since 2005. Now operating seven facilities within the market, including five full-service athletic clubs and two unique boutique fitness spaces, MVP is dedicated to building healthy communities that change lives both in and outside of its facilities.

Serving more than 30,000 members in West Michigan, MVP Athletic Clubs’ facilities include MVP Sportsplex, MVP Athletic Club, and MVP Metro Club in Grand Rapids; and MVP Athletic Club in Holland and Rockford. In MVP’s all-inclusive fitness environment, members experience life changes through fitness, classes, and community. The full-service athletic clubs offer 100+ complimentary group fitness classes weekly, state-of-the-art cardio- and strength-training equipment, court sports, indoor and outdoor aquatics, spa-quality locker facilities, and supervised kid care.

Well-Fit by MVP opened in 2015 as Grand Rapids’ premier senior group fitness studio. Designed to provide specialized group programming for older active adults, Well-Fit by MVP is a dedicated space with the purpose of improving and maintaining wellness, and building community. As group fitness experiences are emergent in the market, MVP’s newest operation, 4G Athletic, opened in 2017 in Jenison. Unlike the normal athletic club model that’s associated with MVP, 4G Athletic is boutique fitness taken to the next level. Customers experience four revolutionary group workouts under one roof: BIKE, FLOW, MOVE, and LIFT.

MVP Sports Clubs keeps pushing forward to provide the most innovative solutions to support those working to live their best healthy life. MVP is dedicated to its ongoing commitment to building healthy communities that change lives through outreach, education, philanthropy, and service.