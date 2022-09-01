As a leader in West Michigan’s jewelry industry, Pfaff Jewelers thrives on great value, quality craftsmanship, and personal service. They’re settling into their new location in downtown Grandville, to better serve the surrounding communities. Owner Kendra Pfaff says they take jewelry to the next level. With the newest technology and knowledgeable staff, they’re confident they can exceed their customers’ expectations.

Pfaff Jewelers provides a large selection of engagement rings, precious gemstones, and estate jewelry. And if they don’t stock it, they’ll find it or make it. Unlike bigger stores, they look for products that are made in America, and carry precious jewelry in all price points. Pfaff Jewelers has a team of skilled jewelers who can bring any vision to life and repair pieces that others might claim are unrepairable.

When it’s time to celebrate life’s special moments, choose Pfaff Jewelers. They’re located on the corner of Wilson and Chicago Drive in downtown Grandville.