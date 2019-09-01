The Face of Fine Furnishings – Portobello Road

Portobello Road is a lifestyle furniture boutique that features some of the world’s most exquisite home furnishings. It showcases distinctive furniture and home décor in trendy and trending lifestyle vignettes.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

PORTOBELLO ROAD

6820 OLD 28TH ST.,GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-975-3002 | PORTOBELLOROAD.US

Portobello Road is a lifestyle furniture boutique that features some of the world’s most exquisite home furnishings. It showcases distinctive furniture and home décor in trendy and trending lifestyle vignettes.

Furniture and décor lines on display at Portobello Road include Baker, Wesley Hall, Mcguire, Kindel, Alfonso Marina, and Currey & Co. You’ll also find visual comfort lighting, Loloi rugs, timeless luxury gifts, and one-of-a-kind accessories for those who delight in the finest things in life.

This lifestyle store is committed to the Grand Rapids market and is proud to be a destination for distinctive home furnishings in the local community.