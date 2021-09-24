Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

BETSY BAKEMAN, D.D.S. – BAKEMAN ADVANCED DENTISTRY

2757 LEONARD ST. NE, STE. 100, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525 | 616-940-0481 | BETSYBAKEMANDDS.COM

Dr. Betsy Bakeman is the Face of Cosmetic Dentistry in West Michigan and beyond. The photographs of beautiful smiles that adorn the walls of her office tell the story: Dr. Bakeman is a master in the art and science of cosmetic dentistry.

The first Michigan dentist to achieve the distinction of accredited fellow in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Bakeman is honored and humbled each time a patient places his or her trust in her hands. She takes on this responsibility with personal involvement and profound attention to detail.

Dr. Bakeman has assembled a team of highly skilled staff members, outstanding specialists, and exceptional ceramists who work together to provide world-class results. Whether treatment involves correcting the shape and color of the teeth, or more involved management with crowns, bridges, or implants, the goal is always to create a beautiful and highly natural, comfortable, and functional result.