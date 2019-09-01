The Face of Construction Management – CJ Mackenzie – First Companies, Inc.

As vice president of construction at First Companies, CJ is a key member of the leadership team, bringing his expertise in locating and developing land as well as overseeing all aspects of construction.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

CJ MACKENZIE – FIRST COMPANIES, INC.

4380 BROCKTON DR. SE, STE. 1, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512 | 616-698-5000 | WWW.FIRSTCOMPANIES.COM

As vice president of construction at First Companies, CJ is a key member of the leadership team, bringing his expertise in locating and developing land as well as overseeing all aspects of construction. For over 50 years, First Companies has served Michigan businesses, gaining a reputation for creating exceptional physical spaces where businesses and medical practices thrive. The company also offers commercial real estate and property management services, maintaining buildings for new owners.

Whether it is ground-up construction, historic renovations, refreshing a “tired” office, or helping customers redefine their space to meet new and changing business needs, First Companies can help. The company has specialized teams to meet the unique requirements for each type of construction project with a track record for completing projects on schedule and within budget. It is well-known for its ethics, integrity and creative problem solving.