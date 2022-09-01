Faces of West Michigan 2022 Special Section

COURTNEY QUIST — QUIST LAW FIRM, PLLC

4760 E. FULTON, STE. 102, ADA, MI 49301 | 2090 CELEBRATION DR., STE. 202, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525 | 616-826-3913 COURTNEYQUIST@QUISTLAWFIRM.COM | QUISTLAWFIRM@QUISTLAWFIRM.COM | QUISTLAWFIRM.COM

Courtney Quist, of the Quist Law Firm, says her mission is to provide the highest quality legal services to those who have decided to divorce differently — in other words, they want to maintain mutual respect, integrity and dignity. Quist is dedicated to making divorce less adversarial, more efficient, and less damaging to the family dynamic.

Using a collaborative approach to divorce, the firm tailors the process to the specific needs and circumstances of each family. Quist says the collaborative process minimizes involvement in the court system, provides privacy, teaches methods for communication and conflict resolution, preserves family and social ties, and preserves assets.

If you’re ready for a new beginning, without the damage caused by an outdated divorce process, the collaborative process might be the right choice for you.