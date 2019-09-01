The Face of Collaborative Event Space – Phrené Hoeksema – West End & Studio Phrené

Phrené Hoeksema, owner of Studio Phrené and West End, established her business in Grand Rapids in 2007 and has been serving the area as a passionate photographer ever since.

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

PHRENÉ HOEKSEMA – WEST END & STUDIO PHRENÉ

1111 GRAND RAPIDS AVE. SW, STE. S440, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 616-322-3093

Phrené Hoeksema, owner of Studio Phrené and West End, established her business in Grand Rapids in 2007 and has been serving the area as a passionate photographer ever since. A graduate of Kendall College of Art & Design, and formerly an adjunct professor of photography at Cornerstone University, Hoeksema specializes in lifestyle, newborn, birth, and wedding photography.

Hoeksema has encouraged other artists and photographers to utilize her space as a collective work environment, rather than a typical photography studio, since it opened in 2009. In her efforts to grow a creative community based on encouragement and collaboration, the space that was Studio Phrené’s photography studio has transitioned into the reinvented West End. With 2,500 square feet, the space also comfortably welcomes up to 100 guests for events such as weddings, yoga classes, workshops, networking and community events, and more.

A unique gem located in a historic building with antique charm and luxury, West End invites you to utilize the light and airy character of the studio for all your collaborative work needs!