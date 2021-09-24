Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

JANET TOMBRE – THE GRASSY KNOLL

1407 ROBINSON RD, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49506 | 616-419-3364 | OHGRASSYKNOLL.COM

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost five years since Janet Tombre started The Grassy Knoll! The business opened in 2017, when no one knew what CBD was all about. Today, CBD is a common household name.

Last year, COVID-19 resulted in trying times for many businesses. The Grassy Knoll was thankfully able to survive, although many other small businesses did not. The Grassy Knoll has its own brand of tinctures for pain and sleep, salves, dog drops, and dog treats. It’s a proud member of the Eastown community, and Tombre and her team thank the community for its continued love and support.

The Grassy Knoll proudly continues its support of local charities such as the West Michigan Humane Society and the Bissell Pet Foundation. It is excited to be opening a retail facility in Muskegon in September 2021.