Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

MICHAEL MYERS — GRAND RAPIDS CANNABIS COMPANY

2701 OAK INDUSTRIAL DR. NE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49505 |

616-304-5025 | GRCANNABISCO.COM

Grand Rapids Cannabis Co. has broken ground on a 10,000-square-foot licensed adult use cannabis packaging and distribution facility with a co-located 2,500-square-foot recreational marijuana dispensary. The one-of-a-kind facility, slated to open this year, is centrally located in the heart of Grand Rapids on Oak Industrial Drive.

As an independent, fully automated packaging facility, Grand Rapids Cannabis Co., along with sister company Kush Design Studio, will work with Michigan cultivators and dispensary owners to create high-quality, privately-labeled consumer packaged goods to be sold in the Michigan cannabis recreational market. The facility will offer a variety of automated packaging solutions, while also offering sterilization for cannabis decontamination, helping to ensure safe and clean products without sacrificing quality.

“We’re proud to call West Michigan home,” says Michael Myers, managing partner. “I was born and raised in Grand Rapids, so it was important for me to open this unique,

state-of-the-art facility in my hometown.”