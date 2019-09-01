The Face of Breakfast – Josh Beckett – Anna’s House

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section

JOSH BECKETT – ANNA’S HOUSE

2812 BELTLINE AVE. NE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525 | 616-551-0434

When Josh Beckett turned 30, he was diagnosed with diabetes, and that sparked a brand-new perspective on food and exercise. By opening Anna’s House, Beckett has been able to provide fresh, organic, high-quality dishes to his friends and family. In 2013, that approach won Anna’s recognition as the No. 1 Best Breakfast in Michigan, solidifying Beckett’s belief that everyone deserves an extraordinary breakfast.

Six years and seven locations later, Anna’s — with its beautiful, ’50s-inspired décor — is a staple across Michigan. Still family owned, Beckett and his team work seven days a week to bring breakfast and lunch to the mitten. The dietary- inclusive atmosphere at Anna’s, which includes extensive options for vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian guests, makes everyone feel comfortable the moment they arrive. Now, with the exciting addition of organic eggs, Beckett is one step closer to achieving his mission: Saving the world from an ordinary breakfast!