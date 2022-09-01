Dr. Stelios Dokianakis is a licensed and board-certified doctor of audiology with more than 25 years of clinical and research experience. He founded Holland Doctors of Audiology, an independent private practice in Holland, in 2011.

“It’s extremely gratifying to help patients reduce their tinnitus, hear clearly, and improve their quality of life, especially when they’ve been told there’s no cure and they have to live with it,” Dr. Dokianakis says.

Focusing on challenging hearing disorders, tinnitus, and decreased sound tolerance, he’s been voted the No. 1 “Best of West Michigan” by readers of the Holland Sentinel every year for the past 10 years.

Dr. Dokianakis serves on the State of Michigan Board of Audiology and the American Tinnitus Association’s board of directors. He holds the Board of Audiology’s prestigious Tinnitus Management Certification, leads the Holland Tinnitus Support Group, and has been recognized as an Academy of Audiology Scholar.