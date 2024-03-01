Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

Ryan La Haie — 42° North – Architecture + Design

6744 CASCADE ROAD SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-340-8047 | 42NORTHARCHITECTS.COM

At 42° North, it has always been a goal to design timeless homes in Michigan and beyond. After a decade, they still offer uniquely experience-centered service, appropriately known as Design … at your doorstep™. The professionalism and the level of care they bring to their clients is tangible, and has evolved into deep and lasting friendships.

The driving force behind 42° North’s boutique experience is its owner and national award-winning designer, Ryan La Haie. With experience that extends well over a quarter-century, La Haie attributes the success of 42° North to the fact that he’s not quick to put pen to paper, and his best asset is his ears and not his hands.

Staying true to design styles representing different time periods, La Haie is credited with not having a specific design style. Instead, he honors authentic architecture while designing one-of-a-kind homes.