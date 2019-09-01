What does it take to blend traditional values into a contemporary workspace? How do you make a school seem less intimidating? Or a courthouse more transparent? How can a medical office building improve patient health?

Every day, the architects, engineers, and interior designers at TowerPinkster are using curiosity as fuel for their clients’ success. The TowerPinkster philosophy is that asking the right questions produces remarkable solutions. By asking those questions, the team works hand-in-hand with clients to create experience-driven spaces — spaces where people can live, learn, collaborate, serve, heal, and play.

Recent TowerPinkster projects include the new Stryker Instruments Divisional Facility in Portage, the Albertus Magnus Hall of Science at Aquinas College, the Gull Road Justice Complex in Kalamazoo, the Battle Creek Math and Science Center, and Spectrum Health’s Integrated Care Complex in Rockford.

Curious about TowerPinkster? Visit towerpinkster.com to learn more.