Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

Carol Kendra

Chief Operating Officer

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-957-1580| meijergardens.org

In early 2024, Carol Kendra joined Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park as its first chief operating officer. Her passion for growing cultural organizations and her personal interests in art and nature attracted her to the position, along with the opportunity to live in West Michigan. Meijer Gardens has already seen the impact of her leadership, as she has driven change across many areas of operation, including a greater focus on tourism marketing, enhanced retail, and evolving special events programming. In her role, she’s been tasked with elevating the guest experience, with the holiday season’s ENLIGHTEN at Meijer Gardens outdoor light show being one of the benchmarks of this effort. The program, which is expected over time to rival the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts in attendance, leverages a number of strategic partnerships and has gained media attention and guest interest — all in a very short period.

Beyond ENLIGHTEN, Kendra has also been instrumental in more than doubling the footprint of Meijer Gardens’ fall programming. In addition, she’s been focused on maximizing the region’s tourism impact to Greater Grand Rapids and the state of Michigan.

Along the way, she has continued to prioritize mentoring others. She recently joined the West Michigan Works! Hospitality Committee to help encourage and develop the hospitality talent of tomorrow. “My greatest satisfaction is always seeing others grow their talent and impact,” Kendra says. “We are all part of something very special, and I am thrilled to be part of such a tremendous community asset. There are great things ahead, indeed!”