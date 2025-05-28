Six books that celebrate summer in America

As the warm days of summer approach, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a great book. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying a quiet afternoon at home, this “Celebrating Summer in America” reading list from The Bookman in Grand Haven will transport you into captivating worlds and evoke the joy of summer itself. Grab a book, settle in, and let your summer reading begin!

Adult Hardcover Fiction

“Great Big Beautiful Life”

By Emily Henry

Emily Henry returns with a thoughtful and moving slow-burn rivals to lovers story. Two writers compete for the chance to write the larger-than-life story of a tragic heiress, who’s journey has given her more than her fair share of twists and turns. It’s a sweeping story about the consequences of the choices we make, the pleasure and pain of getting lost down life’s twisting paths, and how our connections to others can help us out of the dark.

Adult Hardcover Non-Fiction

“Mark Twain”

By Ron Chernow

Born Samuel Clemens, the man known as ‘Mark Twain’ would eventually go on to become one of America’s best loved authors. Using Twain’s notebooks, letters, and manuscripts, Chernow masterfully paints an intricate and thorough portrait of his life. Mostly remembered for classic American literature, Twain’s life was significantly affected by war and heartache. A fantastic work of research and writing prowess, this biography is a moving tribute to Twain’s talent, wit, and most important, his humanity.

Adult Paperback Fiction

“Remarkably Bright Creatures”

By Shelby Van Pelt

A surprising and heartwarming story of a friendship between a grieving woman working nights at an aquarium, and a grumpy giant octopus. Van Pelt’s debut novel is a beautiful examination of how grief and loneliness can be transformed by connection and care. Filled with humor and tenderness, readers will be surprised by just how much they can relate to an octopus!

Juvenile Fiction

“A Day at the Beach”

By Gary D. Schmidt and Ron Koertge

Here’s what’s so cool about the beach. Kids are everywhere! Kids you know, kids you want to know. Beachgoers are reading, napping, laughing, crying, flying kites, playing games, swimming, and working with the sand. All on a beautiful sunny day. If only every day could be a day at the beach! Two major players in children’s literature have created a moving and laugh-out-loud funny novel about family, friendship, and belonging.

These thoughtful stories, told by a group of kids, weave together an irresistible tale of conflict and connections. Bonus points for Mr. Schmidt, who lives in Michigan!

Young Children

“Goodbye Spring, Hello Summer”

By Kenard Pak

This is the fourth book in Pak’s “Changing Seasons” series. As the sun begins to shine brighter, wet and rainy days become rarer, and new life begins to bloom. Summer will soon be here! Join a young girl as she roams the warm fields and welcoming forests, enjoying all the signs of the coming season. In a series of conversations with everything from the rolling hills to the birds flying high, she says goodbye to spring and welcomes in the brightness of summer.

Cooking

“Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip”

By B. Dylan Hollis

Baking Across America is the highly anticipated successor to Baking Yesteryear. Social media star Hollis delivers 100 unusual, strange, and strangely delicious recipes from all around the U.S.A! From the sea to shining sea, the desserts of the U.S.A. will please any sweet tooth.

Recipes span across the country and can be plucked from anywhere in a hundred years of American history, from the 1900s through the 2000s. Hollis explores the history and origin of famous and forgotten desserts, all while enticing you to break out your own cake tins and pie pans.

