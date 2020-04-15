Wyoming High School senior wins full-ride scholarship

Jorge Garcia was the only student-athlete from Kent or Ottawa counties to be awarded a scholarship from a regional golf organization this year.

Wyoming High School’s Garcia was awarded a Chick Evans Scholarship by the Western Golf Association. The scholarship, which is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years, covers tuition and housing.

Winners can attend the University of Michigan or Michigan State University. Garcia will attend the University of Michigan School of Engineering next fall.

“Jorge’s dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help him pursue his dreams,” said Bob Barss, Western Golf Association Director and Kent Country Club member, said.

He was among 25 other scholarship winners in this state of Michigan this year. The winners were selected based on four criteria: caddie record, academics, financial need and character.

Garcia played on his school’s varsity golf team. He has a 4.07 GPA and is ranked No. 1 in his class. He has caddied for the past four years at Kent Country Club. Garcia also is an Eagle-level participant in First Tee of West Michigan, and he is a junior coach, assisting 1,200 active West Michigan youngsters in First Tee.

“I’m so grateful to Mr. Barss and coach Tyler from First Tee for helping me get this amazing scholarship,” Garcia said. “A year ago, I didn’t think I had a chance, but with their help and a plan, it all came together. I am so grateful to the Western Golf Association for this opportunity.

Scholarship funds are generated mostly from contributions by more than 32,500 golfers across the country, who are members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program.