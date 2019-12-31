The top 10 stories at GRMag.com in 2019

The most-read story of 2019 is about a new restaurant.
The rest of the top 10 stories cover a mix of topics — beer, music, restaurants and more.
They’re some of the biggest stories of the year in Grand Rapids.
Top 10 stories at GRMag.com
- The Cheesecake Factory is coming to West Michigan
- Suburban brewery schedules opening
- Meijer Gardens reveals lineup of summer concerts
- ‘Balcony’ bar opens in Grand Rapids
- New barbecue restaurant closes
- 3 of the Midwest’s ‘Incredibly Romantic Getaways’ are in West Michigan
- Brunch place preps for opening on East Beltline
- Bowdie’s Chophouse coming to Gaslight Village
- Jonny B’z is closing
- Greek restaurant closes doors
