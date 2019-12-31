The top 10 stories at GRMag.com in 2019

The Cheesecake Factory Woodland Mall exterior rendering
Courtesy PREIT

The most-read story of 2019 is about a new restaurant.

The rest of the top 10 stories cover a mix of topics — beer, music, restaurants and more.

They’re some of the biggest stories of the year in Grand Rapids.

Top 10 stories at GRMag.com

  1. The Cheesecake Factory is coming to West Michigan
  2. Suburban brewery schedules opening
  3. Meijer Gardens reveals lineup of summer concerts
  4. ‘Balcony’ bar opens in Grand Rapids
  5. New barbecue restaurant closes
  6. 3 of the Midwest’s ‘Incredibly Romantic Getaways’ are in West Michigan
  7. Brunch place preps for opening on East Beltline
  8. Bowdie’s Chophouse coming to Gaslight Village
  9. Jonny B’z is closing
  10. Greek restaurant closes doors

