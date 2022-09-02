The B.O.B. resurrected

Many Grand Rapidians were devastated when the Big Old Building, or the B.O.B., closed last December.

Rumors abounded about what the building, a staple in the downtown entertainment scene since the mid-1990s, might become. Rather than a new owner or concept, however, The Gilmore Collection will reopen The B.O.B., albeit with a new floorplan.

The top two floors will be for special events and private dining, rather than the familiar nightclub Eve. Comedy shows will be back at Dr. Grins Comedy Club, with Bobarinos and Home also returning. B.O.B.’s Brewery will expand into the first floor and outdoor beer garden.

Whole Foods opens

West Michigan welcomed its first Whole Foods Market in August.

The market, 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, is stocked with more than 200 items from Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

While Whole Foods is owned by Amazon, the company does make a point to show off local providers and source fish from the Great Lakes.

Two Hearted’s 25th

Like several of Michigan’s favorite breweries, one of the state’s favorite beers also is turning 25.

Bell’s Brewery — which started in 1985 — is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Bell’s Two Hearted IPA.

The beer is a staple at bars and stores across Michigan and is regularly named one of U.S. beer drinkers’ favorite brews.

