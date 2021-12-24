FWF donates school supplies to Kentucky students

Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) partnered with an elementary school in Lansing to provide support and encouragement to students who suffered the effects of tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The Kentwood-based logistics company is sending school supplies to Mayfield elementary students, who will receive 238 coloring books, 318 folders, 315 boxes of crayons, 83 children’s books and other supplies donated by FWF employees.

The name of the Lansing school with which FWF partnered was not disclosed.

FWF coordinated and covered all costs of the donation delivery and partnered with a carrier to haul the supplies from FWF to the Lansing school and to its final destination in Mayfield.

“We are passionate about helping those in need,” said Reese Van Heck, CEO of FWF. “As a logistics company, we have the unique opportunity to support Mayfield through our network of carriers. The team rallied around this initiative, and we were able to make a difference.”

FWF offers employees ample opportunity to engage with community initiatives in support of company values.

Storms producing multiple tornadoes swept across multiple central and southern states on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11. Mayfield suffered the impacts of an E4 tornado, the highest tornado designation among impacted cities, and experienced estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour.