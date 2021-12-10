Blandford bobcats to get new names

A nonprofit is hosting a virtual naming contest.

Blandford Nature Center currently is accepting votes from the public on names for two new sibling bobcat kittens until Dec. 14.

Participants can choose from four name combinations: Lil and Phil, Leia and Luke, Artemis and Apollo, and Lilo and Stitch, through donations as part of a fundraiser.

A donation of $5 equals one vote. Participants can vote multiple times. All proceeds from the contest will support the care of the bobcats and Blandford’s 38 other Wildlife Ambassadors.

Those who vote can enter a raffle to win a gift package valued at $95. The gift package includes one complimentary family membership ($70 value, one-year duration) and a gift certificate to the Blandford Gift Shop ($25 value).

“While we understand that not everyone will be able to donate, we hope you will consider making a contribution to help us welcome these two young bobcats to Blandford,” said Jess Bitting, director of development and communications. “All donations received from the naming contest will help ensure that these young bobcats will thrive in their new home.”

The bobcat kittens were found in Hart after their mother was hit by a car and killed this past spring. They were brought to Kelly’s Westshore Animal Friends where a licensed wildlife rehabilitator determined they would not be able to survive in the wild and would need to find a permanent home.

Blandford had an empty outdoor enclosure since the passing of Bob the bobcat in August 2020, and the kittens now are able to call the Blandford Nature Center home.

“It’s been a little over a year since our bobcat, Bob, passed away and walking by his empty enclosure always made me miss having a bobcat wildlife ambassador,” said Wildlife Manager Lori Lomoro. “I am excited to have these two using that enclosure now, and I can’t wait to hear about the experiences students and guests will enjoy while visiting and learning about these two beautiful animals.”

