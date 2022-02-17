Auditions open for Circle Theatre productions

Circle Theatre is hosting its 2022 auditions for main stage productions and summer concert series.

Auditions will be held in March at Aquinas Art & Music Center on the campus of Aquinas College, 1700 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

Main stage production auditions will be from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, March 4, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Productions include “RENT,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Music Man,” “On Golden Pond” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Summer concert series auditions will be between 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 11 and 12-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Summer concert productions include “Nobody Does It Better,” “Get Ready: The Music of Motown,” “Divine Divas: Iconic Women of Pop,” “Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul & R&B” and “Under Pressure: The Music of Queen & David Bowie.”

