New mixed-use development in Muskegon features restaurants, retail

Downtown Muskegon is now home to NorthTown 794, a mixed-use building featuring restaurant, retail and build-to-suit office space.

Formerly the Al Perri building, located on 794 Pine St., the three-level building was restored, revealing the original urban brick walls, tin ceilings and expansive windows for an infusion of natural light.

The main floor is home to Aldea Coffee, 794 Kitchen + Bar, Capone’s Speakeasy & Pizzeria, and Polka Dot Paisley. The garden level is home to Rake Beer Project.

Aldea works with individual farmers seeking to develop, grow and process unique and ethically sourced specialty coffee.

The 794 Kitchen & Bar offers a menu that includes gourmet burgers, fresh perch, chicken and waffles, Mexican, vegan and vegetarian dishes and gluten-free options. The bar includes 24 beers on tap.

Polka Dot Paisley is a women’s apparel and gift shop that sells clothing jewelry, candles and a wide range of accessories.

Rake Beer Project brews and pours “progressive farmhouse ales” at the brewery and taproom located on the garden level. The focus is on IPAs, sours and table beers.

Serving up Chicago-style pizza, Capone’s is a nod to 1920s “old-world” Chicago. Alongside deep dish, Sicilian and Neapolitan pizza, there’s a variety of classic cocktails featuring top-shelf liquor.

The third floor of NorthTown 794 includes an open coworking space and office suites to lease at an affordable rate. Short-term leases are available with month-to-month or long-term tenant options.

Private office and coworking space include access to a conference room, Wi-Fi, reception area, available copy station and breakroom. Learn more at northtown794.com or call (231) 777-8777.