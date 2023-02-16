New finance manager at ‘treasured community resource’

The Grand Rapids Community Media Center began 40 years ago as a public access TV station. It now supports a variety of media endeavors including WYCE-FM, Wealthy Theatre, The Rapidian and GRTV. In addition, it continues to serve the needs of the media community with the goal of providing all area residents platforms to participate in free speech.

In order to accomplish these goals, the organization welcomed a new finance manager, Carol Couturier, who brings eight years experience as an office consultant at Robert Half to her new role.

“Her experience in finance, human resources and office administration will continue GRCMC’s trusted legacy of being a fiscally transparent nonprofit that serves our community through access to media,” said GRCMC Executive Director Starla McDermott.

Couturier will oversee the finances of the organization and provide vital administrative and budgetary oversight. She will be responsible for budget development, ensuring the media nonprofit complies with its contractual obligations while maintaining fiscal transparency.

“We are excited to welcome Carol to the team,” McDermott said.

A community advocate, Couturier also served as an enumerator for the 2020 Census, conducting in-person and phone interviews in Grand Rapids to ensure an accurate count.

Couturier holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Grand Valley State University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

“GRCMC is a treasured community resource, and I’m honored to be part of the organization,” Couturier said. “I am inspired to continue GRCMC’s legacy by ensuring compliance, transparency and fiscal responsibility so the organization can grow and serve the community with pride.”

For more information, visit grcmc.org.