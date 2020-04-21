Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, birthrates are expected to remain consistent in 2020, and thankfully, Rona is not yet a popular baby name.

Names.org recently released its predictions for the Most Popular Baby Names of 2020. New entries in the top 10 for boys this year include Henry and Alexander, while Mila broke through to the top 10 for girls.

The rankings were determined by analyzing the most recent data from the Social Security Administration, trends from the past five years, and current user interest from millions of visitors to names.org.

Top 10 boy names for 2020

Liam Noah William Oliver Lucas Benjamin Elijah James Henry Alexander

Top 10 girl names for 2020

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Charlotte Sophia Amelia Mia Mila Harper

Sebastian is just outside the top 10 names for boys and is rising in popularity, according to the survey. Sebastian may be in the top 10 list in the coming years. Mason, Ethan, Logan, Michael, and Daniel also fall just short of the top 10 but are declining in popularity.

Luna, Camila and Aria are just outside the top 10 girl names and are rising in popularity. Evelyn, Abigail and Ella are just short of the top 10 but are declining in popularity.