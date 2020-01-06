New Year’s baby is pleasant surprise

Kendra Rose Ivey was the first baby of the New Year — and the new decade — born at a Grand Rapids hospital.

She arrived at 12:19 a.m., Jan. 1, at the Family Birthplace of Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

A pink-cheeked, brown-haired baby girl weighing in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces, she quickly won her parents’ hearts.

Although delighted by Kendra’s New Year baby status, the couple never expected it.

In the early morning of New Year’s Eve, Natisha and Brian Ivey left their home in Howard City and drove along icy roads to Butterworth Hospital, where she had a 7:30 a.m. appointment to induce labor.

Natisha expected to give birth that day, but in the course of her labor, she didn’t start pushing until midnight.

“We weren’t really competing (for the first baby of the New Year) until we hit that midnight mark, and then I thought, ‘All right, we are going to go for this one,’” Natisha said.

Kendra’s parents couldn’t wait to introduce their new little one to her older sisters: Maddison, 14 months; Serina, 18; and Jade, 17.

Brian, a professional bowler, hopes she likes bowling and other sports.

Natisha looks forward to seeing Kendra and Maddison, so close in age, play and grow up together.

“I already bought them matching Halloween and Christmas outfits,” she said.

As to Kendra’s future, Brian said, “I hope she just achieves whatever she can achieve in life — that she reaches for the stars.”

Natisha (left) and Brian Ivey said they never expected Kendra would be a New Year Baby. Photo courtesy Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital