Butterworth Hospital compiles list of 2021 top baby names

A local hospital released its annual list of most popular baby names in West Michigan.

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital delivered 7,719 babies — and counting — this year and recorded its most popular names in West Michigan, released by the Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suites at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Amelia and Charlotte tied for first place for baby girl names, and Elijah took the top spot for boy names in West Michigan. In 2020, Amelia and Elijah ranked fifth and eighth respectively, showing their increasing popularity over the past year.

Top names for 2021



Girls

Amelia, Charlotte (tie) Evelyn Sophia Eleanor Ava, Emma (tie) Nora, Hazel (tie) Lucy

Boys

Elijah Henry Oliver Theodore William Liam Noah (tie) Owen Jack Lucas

More information regarding Spectrum Health Butterworth’s Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suites is available online.